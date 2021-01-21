Michael Engelberger: Ron Johnson should resign before doing more damage

Dear Editor:
Dear Sen. Ron Johnson, I ask you to resign from the U.S. Senate today.
You are a disgrace to this country and to all Wisconsinites. You are aiding and abetting a coup attempt on the United States of America by your actions supporting this president's false narrative that the 2020 election was fraudulently taken from him.
Over 60 lawsuits have been thrown out of court because there is no basis of fact to the allegations. Only this president and his enablers such as you are committing fraud on the American people in this election.
You, sir, are committing treason by your actions of attempting to tear our democracy apart and inciting violence upon the American people by sedition. You need to be removed from office and charged criminally.
Step down and quit embarrassing our country the way you have done for so many years now. You cannot expect a group of blind followers to do the right thing or have respect for this nation when you, this president and other so-called leaders are lying to them day and night.
I never voted for you because of your extreme radical right-wing views. You have now taken that to a whole new level. You are far worse than the former Sen. Joe McCarthy from your area of the state who was a horrendous embarrassment.
Resign before you do even more damage to this country and to the constitution you took an oath to uphold.
Michael Engelberger
Stoughton
