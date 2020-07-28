Michael E. Russell: Johnson, Walker miss the boat in COVID-19 op-ed

Dear Editor: Sen. Johnson and former Gov. Walker missed the boat on at least three claims in their July 16 op-ed. First, they say COVID-19 afflicts people from both parties. A disproportionate number of essential workers are the working poor and/or people of color so COVID-19 affects more Democratic voters. Second, they claim that valid concerns about hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and azithromycin (AZ) are evidence of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” These concerns were raised in part when a VA hospital trial was halted because veterans treated with HCQ died in greater numbers than expected. The two tout a flawed study at the Henry Ford Health System indicating that HCQ and AZ used together is a wonder drug. The Detroit study does not erase the safety warnings from the VA and other studies. Uncontrolled variables: Twice as many HCQ+AZ-treated patients received steroids vs. those in the control group and three times as many HCQ+AZ-treated patients were on ventilators versus the control group. Third, they claim “children have an extremely low probability of serious complications.” Kids have been protected from exposure by “Safer at Home” and vigilant parents and haven’t been exposed in sufficient numbers to draw this conclusion. Don’t force a generation of kids, school staff and families to be guinea pigs. Wisconsin is on the New York state no-fly list for a reason. There is uncontrolled spreading of the coronavirus, in part due to partisan Wisconsin Supreme Court decisions. America will get back to work safely. Good public health science must temporarily prevail over our 401Ks.
Michael E. Russell
Arena
