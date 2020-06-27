Michael Doran: Rebranding 'Aunt Jemima' and "Uncle Ben' can help us do better

Dear Editor: “Aunt Jemima” and “Uncle Ben” were part of my family when I was growing up during the '50s. They were staples in our kitchen. Their glossy, smiling faces seemed carefree and happy. As a child I loved looking at them. Whatever sorrow, pain or indignity members of their race carried, all of which I was unaware, they masked. They were always there to feed me, to warm my insides.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

It was only later in my life that I became aware of the scourge of slavery these icons perpetuated. Although they haven’t been in my cupboard for years, and are finally being liberated from commercial bondage, I retain the memory of them as I might favorite storybook characters I turned to when needed in childhood.

I can’t erase that. It’s part of my life’s heritage. But I can now see them in broader perspective, admit that I was naive and uninformed, and do what I can to make amends, in more comprehensive ways, for the unfair advantage that was taken of a people to sell a product, on whose label they were given no choice but to “know their place” and appear happy and content.

Michael Doran

Ladysmith

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.