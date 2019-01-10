Dear Editor: Scott Walker’s political career is besieged with actions done for personal benefit, the first when he ran for student government president at Marquette University, where he allegedly confiscated and destroyed the student Tribune papers showing his opponent's endorsement.
As Milwaukee County executive, where he regularly inflated revenues to balance his budget, he fired the director of the Parks Department for failure to increase revenues for which he never provided the resources. Many of the parks fell into disrepair.
In 2010, when Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett ran for governor against Scott Walker, a high-speed train plan was a centerpiece of Walker's campaign. Running against the interests of his own county, Walker portrayed the train as a boondoggle, but he was essentially using it to exploit resentment in the rest of the state against its two largest cities. Walker won and quickly killed the project “to save money.” Talgo was already building two sets of trains, with orders for two more. The state had to pay $52 million to end the project. And it also lost $810 million in federal stimulus money for the rail project.
Walker has been an anti-education governor. In 2011 he cut state school aid by $834 million, the largest cut to schools in modern history. His budget also prevented schools from making it up by increasing property taxes.
In 2016-17 Walker’s budget cut more than $500 million from Wisconsin colleges. The state went from covering 42 percent of college costs in 2011 to 34 percent three years later
In one last action, Walker, as a sore loser, approved legislation to reduce the powers of the incoming governor, an action that shows who we really had as governor: a childish man whose personal history is filled with qualities unbefitting the leader of our great state of Wisconsin.
Michael Bunch
Washburn
