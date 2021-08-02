Michael Brandmeier: Put wolves back on endangered list

Dear Editor: This report (State needs to end the senseless slaughter of wolves, July 29) is disturbing. Especially the fact we actually pay hunters who lose their dogs in the process of hunting animals who should not have been taken off the endangered list. Actually, this would apply to paying any hunter for the loss of their dogs. It's laughable, seriously unbelievable. It makes no sense.
Please put this animal back on the endangered list. Please stop hunting them. And certainly keeping much better track of the population should be the baseline focus of the DNR's efforts.
Michael Brandmeier
Cottage Grove
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.