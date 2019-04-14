Dear Editor: I read your April 1 editorial, "Wisconsin should address damage done by big money from outside interests," and I didn't see any mention of the loser in the Supreme Court race, Lisa Neubauer, receiving over $700,000 from out-of-state groups including $350,000 from former Attorney General Eric Holder's group.
"We don't like the outside money that attacked Neubauer." Really?
And we don't like the outside money attacking Christian Judge Brian Hagedorn, the winner. Yippee!
Liberalism, socialism, progressivism, whatever you want to call it, is ruining the United States of America.
Michael Best
Pewaukee
