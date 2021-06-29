Michael A. Walker: Incarcerated people have to find their own truth

Dear Editor: I have often wondered: Can the prison industry and criminal justice system be correctly understood? Unravelling life's mysteries and discovering life's harshest secrets are a mindset, especially for those who are, in fact, incarcerated all over the world.
Every person has a right to learn from their foolish mistakes, because this is not a monkey-see, monkey-do type of world we live in. To each his or her own personal experiences.
Neither mysteries nor secrets should ever be hidden or misunderstood by the public and those in authority. One of these days we all may take the courage and determination found only in a self-motivated pursuit to understand our own lives correctly, originally, the way God intended.
As a writer and ex-offender, I served time in the Wisconsin penal system and have published previous articles in the local newspapers about prison conditions and the criminal justice system's complete failure.
Michael A. Walker
Madison
