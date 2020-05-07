Miar Maktabi: 'Stay at home' order is hurting my restaurant

Dear Editor: I don’t know if my opinion will change the stay at home order but as of what I see closing the business did hurt my family a lot. We've been closed for five weeks and are now in debt for over $30,000 just by closing this long. I don’t know if we are ready to re-open the restaurant but we are to close to losing our business and home if the order stays one more month. Business owners are getting crazy and a couple days ago I did see one person seating on the street crying because he lost his business and no one cares. We did get a promise from the government to help us but unfortunately we didn’t get any money and whatever we do it doesn’t work because people don’t want to leave their home.