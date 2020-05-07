Miar Maktabi: 'Stay at home' order is hurting my restaurant

Dear Editor: I don’t know if my opinion will change the stay at home order but as of what I see closing the business did hurt my family a lot. We've been closed for five weeks and are now in debt for over $30,000 just by closing this long. I don’t know if we are ready to re-open the restaurant but we are to close to losing our business and home if the order stays one more month. Business owners are getting crazy and a couple days ago I did see one person seating on the street crying because he lost his business and no one cares. We did get a promise from the government to help us but unfortunately we didn’t get any money and whatever we do it doesn’t work because people don’t want to leave their home.
Miar Maktabi
Madison
