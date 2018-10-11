Dear Editor: They say voting on Nov. 6, my birthday, will be very important this year. The trouble is, who can we vote for?
There are many Republicans who are what we call “gun crazy” even though we understand the recent protests over the Supreme Court appointment makes one wonder. They say that regulation is unconstitutional which is nonsense, and that everyone should be able to buy an AK-47 or a tank unless they have a mental disease. People who think this way have a mental disease. One shouldn’t vote for anyone who gets even a dollar from the NRA.
The Democrats have a “plank” in their political platform giving a woman the choice to do whatever she wants to her body as well as another person’s body she by choice agreed to carry. The pope called this a “holocaust with white gloves.” While I would give her 10 weeks, as a Christian, I wish not to be complicit in this holocaust by voting for someone who supports this policy. In addition, the Democrats want to halt the good economy, which is better than anyone under 60 has ever seen.
I guess I will have a birthday party.
Merle Lebakken
Stoughton
