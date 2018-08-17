Dear Editor: It is incomprehensible to me that people leaving a government post that allows a security clearance are not required to turn in his/her keys to the door, files and the vault when exiting the job. These people can get the clearance they need if appointed to a government committee where such is needed. Otherwise, they are like the rest of us, except they often end up working for the media, lobbying, in corporations, in partisan politics, write books, spies, etc., etc. How many of these types of people are still active and who is representing us Americans in watching them? It seems this part of the swamp is more widespread than just Washington and is a catalyst for massive collusion. This is more than incomprehensible — it's a joke.
Merle Lebakken
Stoughton
