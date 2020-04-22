Merle and Gerald Sternberg: Bernie Sanders — a profile in courage and humanity

Dear Editor: For decades, Sen. Bernie Sanders has been telling the truth about structural changes that we need to make in America and inequalities that need to be addressed. Our national Democratic Party worked hard to thwart Bernie's momentum. Some media and moderate voters also rejected this truth-teller, but, his contribution to our future will redound for all our benefit for decades to come.

As Bernie supporters, we will work hard to elect Joe Biden, but we do expect former Vice President Biden to expand his policies and the party's platform to adapt to the new reality which Bernie embodied.

Bernie Sanders' campaign was one of dignity, as was his departure; he is a profile of courage and humility. We believe he is the voice of compassion and of human decency in our nation.

During this coronavirus tragedy, he has been focused on raising money for organizations that provide assistance to underserved communities.

We can thank him for his passion and tenacity in moving the Democratic Party toward more progressive policies.

Merle and Gerald Sternberg

Madison

