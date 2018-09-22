Dear Editor: My comment is to the women married to these men that Marlin Schneider addressed his letter to. How can you respect a man who puts politics before country? Do you believe that they will leave a legacy to be proud of? What will your children and grandchildren think when they study the history of today? Their behavior is mind-boggling.
Meriel Christensen
Milwaukee
