Dear Editor: As an African American, I'm saddened by the actions taken against a Madison teacher who merely uttered the N-word after being referred to as such by a Black student. The N-word doesn't have a special status where it can't be uttered lest someone taking offense. It's offensive only when used as a slur or to describe someone, as did the student. What was HIS punishment?
Make no mistake, the N-word IS a slur whether ending with an "er" or an "a." Unfortunately, many African Americans are raised in environments where self-hatred runs deep, where not even women — our most precious source for companionship — are spared. They're "affectionately" described as "b****es" rather than women.
African Americans who describe themselves in this manner are victims of history. The self-description by this word and the self-hatred it embodies, has been passed down through generations. I would have argued with GOD that this word was a term of endearment even while internalizing this vile word led me to devalue my life and the lives of others.
I appreciate the school's misguided zero tolerance, but I would encourage it to redirect it toward athletes and students.
Melvin Boone
Oneida
