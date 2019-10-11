Dear Editor: I live on the east side of Madison. When I bought my home in 1999, I was AWARE of the location of the airport and the possibility of noise from planes, jets, etc. I understand there are people in this community that disapprove of the F-35 mission, and I am saddened that this has caused such turmoil. It is my understanding that the F-35 jets are not much louder than the F-16s that we have now.
I am for this mission and am proud to say I have a daughter who has made the United States Air Force her life career. I personally have seen the positive impact they have in our community. It is also my understanding more jobs will be available.
To quote:
Twenty new F-35 jets at Truax would add 64 jobs to the base, accounting for $1.8 million a year in local economic activity. Truax already generates more than $99 million a year in local economic activity and supports more than 1.650 in-state jobs, according to a 2015 University of Wisconsin-Extension report. The F-35 jets would add security to all jobs at the base.
That being said, why wouldn’t we want this to go through?
Melody Schmitt
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.