Dear Editor: The Trump administration, for first time since the Endangered Species Act became law, will take into account the economic cost of protecting a particular species. The ESA protects more than 1,600 species in the USA and its territories.
Ecosystems provide humans with a number of services free of charge, including air and water purification, flood and drought control, pollination of crops and other vegetation, dispersal of seeds, and nutrient cycling. These services have an economic value. If humans had to pay for ecosystem services based on their market value, biologists estimate that the cost would be approximately $33 trillion annually. In addition, 40 percent of all medicines are derived from plants, animals, and microbes. Every time a plant, animal, or microbe becomes extinct, biologists lose whatever knowledge we might have been able to gain by studying it.
No matter where you live, how much money you have, or whether you are even consciously aware of it, biodiversity works for you. But it is a mistake to reduce conservation solely to concern for our own well-being, or to assume that it is acceptable to extinguish species that don't appear to benefit humans. Such an overly economistic approach to conservation is immoral. It makes us selfish, which is the last thing we want when the very existence of so many other life forms is at stake. Fairly sharing the lands and waters of Earth with other species is primarily a matter of justice, not economic convenience.
We must come together and create the turning point. Let's take on that responsibility; that leadership of the great moral crisis of our time. Dian Fossey once said, "She could not see that these people, who were part of the problem, could ever be part of the solution." I hope that's not true.
Melissa Smith
Madison
