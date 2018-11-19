Dear Editor: The U.S. House just passed the “Manage Our Wolves Act” despite public opposition. H.R. 6784 removes all federal protections for all wolves in the lower 48 except the Mexican gray wolf.
This legislation threatens long-term recovery and throws wolves into the hands of trophy hunters. The bill excludes opportunity for judicial review — a blatant attack on the very checks and balances at the core of our democracy. It would permanently deny citizens of the right to challenge delisting in court, even if state management plans go awry.
Congress will tout this as a victory for wolves, but nothing could be further from the truth. As soon as wolves lose federal protection in Wisconsin, they will be subject to inhumane trapping, snaring and hounding seasons with aggressive quotas that put them in an endangered status to begin with. Indiscriminate killing of wolves actually increases conflicts and the spread of chronic wasting disease, so special interests are not only doing a disservice to wolves and the Endangered Species Act, but to themselves as well.
Representatives should think harder about perspective. A total of 13 cows have been killed by wolves in Wisconsin. One calf was taken by wolves in Michigan in 2018. One. But they voted for this, ignoring the best available science, wanting lethal control of wolves, which has been proven ineffective.
Thirteen human lives were lost in California in a recent mass shooting. Fires are ravaging California. We have 10,000 people without power in Puerto Rico — but Congress chooses to focus on wolves? This is not what the overwhelming majority of Americans want, as pointed out by the recent election.
The majority want the ESA protected, not the NRA or trophy wolf hunts.
Melissa Smith, Friends of the WI Wolf & Wildlife
Madison
