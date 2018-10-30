Dear Editor: I am sharing my opinion based on the article "Will there be a Wisconsin wave? 10 legislative races to watch in 2018."
The 14th Assembly District race was called out as a race to watch in this article, but it failed to mention that it is a four-way race. I think this makes it even more "watch" worthy. Will the Libertarian peel away votes from the red and blue? We'll find out Nov. 6. But I would have at least mentioned that it is a four-way race and mention everyone on the ballot: Rick Braun (L), Matt Adamczyk (R), Steven Shevey (Moderation Party) and Robyn Vining (D).
Melissa Braun
Milwaukee
