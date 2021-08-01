Melinda Heinritz: Neighborhood should welcome Capital High

Dear Editor: I’m a huge supporter of Madison public schools. In fact, I work every day as the president of the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools to support the hopes and dreams of all 27,000 of our amazing MMSD students.
But Capital High School has always had a special place in my heart from the beginning of my tenure five years ago. One of my best friends was a staff person up until her retirement, and I’ve had the honor of getting to know Capital’s staff over the years. What I’ve learned is that some of our most talented, most resilient and most hard-working students attend Capital High School. Many of our Capital High Royals are wage earners for their families and have to rely on bus transportation to get to school and work. These students — and their families and Capital High’s staff members — deserve our warmest welcome to the Hoyt neighborhood. My family and I look forward to supporting them, walking the short distance from our home to their home, and experiencing all of their amazing talents.
These students are not a disruption. They do not represent an impairment to my enjoyment of my neighborhood. They are the future of the city I love, one that too often falls short of its “progressive” reputation. When our home was built in 1940, our neighborhood was zoned “whites only.” Has nothing changed? It’s 2021, folks. Enough is enough.
Melinda Heinritz
Madison
