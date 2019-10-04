Dear Editor: I am writing to you to express my support for a provision in the state budget restoring access to driver’s licenses for immigrants and low-income people in Wisconsin.
I am a teacher in a public school and have seen many lives ruined because members of my community who happen to be undocumented immigrants were deported because of a traffic violation, or stopped for a broken taillight, then had to move out of state for fear of being deported.
Undocumented Wisconsin residents have expanded the state’s workforce, they have contributed millions of dollars in tax revenue and they have created safe, stable communities by purchasing homes and putting down roots as longtime residents.
ICE has targeted Wisconsin residents who have been stopped for driving without a license. Using court records related to these minor traffic infractions, ICE has separated hundreds of Wisconsin families. Restoring access to driver licenses for immigrant residents will reduce discrimination and keep families together.
Immigrants in Wisconsin are taxpayers, employers and workers who have made great contributions to the state’s economy. With many jobs now requiring driver’s licenses or being outside the reach of public transit, job prospects are severely limited for these individuals. Analysts estimate that Wisconsin will face a shortage of 45,000 workers by 2024. Lack of workers already severely affects the state’s dairy industry, which relies heavily on immigrant workers. Being a welcoming, pro-immigrant state and restoring access to driver licenses is essential to addressing the state’s labor shortage and making Wisconsin’s economy thrive.
Restoring access to driver licenses for all in Wisconsin will help lift families out of poverty, improve public safety, and keep families together.
Melina Lozano
Madison
