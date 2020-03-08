Melina Lozano: Fight Air National Guard expansion in Madison

Dear Editor: As a Madison east sider for decades, I’m greatly concerned about every aspect of the Air National Guard Expansion of the Dane County Regional Airport to use the F-35. For one thing, the ANG could have reached out more, in multiple languages, to the people around the airport, regarding the high-decibel level produced by the fighter jets. Instead, there were only sparse public meetings held far from the affected areas, hard to reach by bus from north and east sides. Secondly, the Environmental Impact Statement does not fully deal with the fact that those high decibel levels have cumulative human health effects according to the World Health Organization, for children, for human organs including the heart. We do not know if the effect of the noise ever reverses after exposure, or if it does, how long that takes. We need to look more into the afterburner process that is used to lift the F-35; it may increase decibel levels, which is concerning because there are schools around the airport, schools that I work at, and is dangerous for other reasons. Speaking of schools and neighborhoods, there are supposedly noise mitigation plans but if you are outside enjoying a park or walking to work or shopping, there will not be any remedy for you. And there is as of yet no timeline for receiving funds for home improvements and insulation. For these and many other reasons we have to fight ANG expansion in Madison!
Melina Lozano
Madison
