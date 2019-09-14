Dear Editor: As Congress takes its annual summer recess, I hope our officials take the time to visit with local small businesses to learn about our challenges.
My government officials don’t seem to truly understand the issues that could make or break my business, and according to recent polling, 95% of Wisconsin small business owners agree. If officials would listen, I would tell them many of us need help training a skilled workforce.
As a small employer, I pay for my apprentices’ training out-of-pocket, which costs about $100,000 over a five-year training period. These trainings are necessary for our field, yet, there are no assistance options through the government.
We are in desperate need of skilled tradespeople. Policies like tax breaks or credits to lower the cost of trainings and incentives for high schools to teach trades would greatly help us.
If lawmakers want small businesses to succeed, as they often claim, it’s critical that they take the time to meet with entrepreneurs like me to learn about this and other challenges we face.
Melanie Lichtfeld
Madison
