Republicans apparently think Wisconsin doesn’t need new or improved infrastructure.
In what looks like a blatant, unprecedented, partisan retaliation for the public daring to elect a Democratic governor, Republican members of the State Building Commission rejected every single state infrastructure project proposed by Gov. Tony Evers. This has never happened before.
Now I know why Wisconsin infrastructure — roads, bridges, state buildings, the lot —crumbled during the years of the Walker administration: pot-holes and bridges be darned, our infrastructure is fine as is! Ouch.
Melanie Foxcroft
Middleton
