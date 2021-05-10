Mel Krc: There's no place for truth in the Republican Party

Dear Editor: A memorable Jack Nicholson movie line is: “You can’t handle the truth.” He could be speaking to the current day Republican Party. The truth that Republicans cannot handle is that Donald Trump lost the free and fair 2020 election. Instead, Republicans promote the lie that the election was stolen.
Wyoming Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney is someone with whom, on policy matters, I would rarely agree. But she can distinguish between truth and lies and fearlessly sides with the truth over the lie about the 2020 election. Because she speaks the truth, and does not support the lie, the Republican Party does not want her as part of their leadership. Apparently, today, to be welcomed into the Republican Party, you must first establish your credentials as a liar. Truth be damned. It’s a sad day for democracy.
Mel Krc
Middleton
