Mel Krc: Supreme Court acted against Wisconsin's well-being

The recent Supreme Court decision on the governor’s stay at home order provides an answer to the question: Does the court really only apply laws as written or does it assume the legislative powers its Republican backers ask it to?
252.02 Powers and duties of department.
(3) The department may close schools and forbid public gatherings in schools, churches, and other places to control outbreaks and epidemics.
6) The department may authorize and implement all emergency measures necessary to control communicable diseases.
While the language is clear, four conservative justices, to paraphrase a line from the movie "Pirates of the Caribbean," view the state statutes as more of a guideline, and voted for a rule.
Those statutes were enacted by the Legislature, and the Legislature could have proceeded to change those statutes if it so wished. But it found a different way.
Given that WMC and the Tavern League of Wisconsin had already purchased votes of the justices on the court, why not use that purchasing power to get a decision that would open up the economy, to the detriment of the health of the citizens of the state?
To his credit, one of the conservative justices on the court found this approach too much to swallow and dissented from the majority opinion.
Conservative judges, when running for election or re-election, tout their intention to only apply the existing law and not create new law. Anything else is considered to be judicial activism.
But when the chips are down (read financial backing from WMC and the Tavern League) conservative justices throw out their promises and legislate at will. The real question is who will they legislate against next? This time they legislated against the well-being of the citizens of Wisconsin.
Mel Krc
Middleton
