Mel Krc: Supreme Court acted against Wisconsin's well-being

The recent Supreme Court decision on the governor’s stay at home order provides an answer to the question: Does the court really only apply laws as written or does it assume the legislative powers its Republican backers ask it to?

252.02 Powers and duties of department.

(3) The department may close schools and forbid public gatherings in schools, churches, and other places to control outbreaks and epidemics.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

6) The department may authorize and implement all emergency measures necessary to control communicable diseases.

While the language is clear, four conservative justices, to paraphrase a line from the movie "Pirates of the Caribbean," view the state statutes as more of a guideline, and voted for a rule.

Those statutes were enacted by the Legislature, and the Legislature could have proceeded to change those statutes if it so wished. But it found a different way.

Given that WMC and the Tavern League of Wisconsin had already purchased votes of the justices on the court, why not use that purchasing power to get a decision that would open up the economy, to the detriment of the health of the citizens of the state?