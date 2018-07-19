Dear Editor: Since the president’s press conference in Helsinki, a question many are asking is: “Why did he do it?” Here’s an explanation based on what we know.
This president has a huge ego and thinks he is the best at everything he does. He’s referred to himself at a campaign rally as a “genius.” This president makes claims that are demonstrably false. Here in Wisconsin, he again told the lie that he won Wisconsin in 2016 and was the first Republican to do so since Dwight Eisenhower. He wasn’t.
His main concern about the Russia probe is that if it shows that Russia helped him win the presidency in 2016, that would delegitimize his presidency and be a huge blow to his ego. That’s why he continually casts aspersions on the conclusions of our own intelligence agencies’ investigations into Russian meddling. He did that again in Helsinki — following a private meeting with Vladimir Putin.
So what happened during that private meeting with Putin in Helsinki? It is not unreasonable to assume that he asked for Putin’s help to continue interfering in American elections so that Republican congressmen, but especially the president, can maintain their control over both the Congress and the White House in 2018 and 2020. This would account for the unprecedented nature of such a summit. Just the two men meeting without any advisers. The president knows that Russia had the capability to affect elections in 2016 and could reasonably expect Russia to be able to continue such efforts. In return for such "assistance" the president will continue to go easy on both Russia and Putin in the future — just as he did during the press conference following their private meeting.
This explanation fits what we know. Sad!
Mel Krc
Middleton
