Dear Editor: The governor’s first attack ad against Tony Evers is false. The ad states that because the superintendent did not revoke the license of a teacher who shared pornographic materials via email, that was a failure to keep students safe. While sharing pornographic materials is inappropriate, though not clearly punishable under the state laws as they existed at the time, there was never any evidence showing that this resulted in school children being unsafe.
Contrast this with the abundant evidence that the governor and his appointees have failed to keep the children at Lincoln Hills and Copper Falls schools safe. There were widely reported instances of staff abusing children, children abusing other children, and children abusing staff. And the governor knew about this evidence. The evidence was so overwhelming that the Legislature is exploring the closing of these schools because of the long-term failure of the administration to keep kids in these schools safe.
If safety of kids in school is your concern, you should vote for Tony Evers.
Mel Krc
Middleton
