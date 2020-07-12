Meghan Pierce: Wisconsin must close coal plants now, not decades from now

Dear Editor: Wisconsin’s number one focus should be to shut down all of the coal plants by 2030. As we see the effects of climate change continue to negatively impact our environment, the worst thing we could do is hold off these closings. Coal seriously affects our air quality and I have personally seen the negative effects on my family: my sister and father who struggle with asthma and my grandmother who lives with COPD. Why continue to hurt the health of the people in our state when we can transition to safer, cheaper, and cleaner energy?
And there needs to be a focus on equity and environmental justice in all policies. Turning a blind eye to the realities faced when people live near a coal plant, with clean energy available to transition to, enforces that these communities are lesser than: not worthy of clean air, land and water. This needs to end, especially when facing the current pandemic. Research released by the Harvard School of Public Health highlights that a small increase in long-term exposure to PM2.5, which is an airborne particle pollutant, leads to a large increase in COVID-19 death rates. Coal plants are a significant source of this pollutant, and communities of color and low-income communities are disproportionately affected as they are closer to coal plants. This type of systematic racism must come to an end. I am honestly afraid of what our future holds. Nearly half of Wisconsin’s electricity comes from coal, and coal plants are the biggest source of carbon dioxide emissions in the electricity sector. I ask the Wisconsin state government to create a plan to retire all coal plants in Wisconsin; include protections and resources for workers and communities that currently rely on those plants.
Meghan Pierce
Madison
