Meghan Pierce: We can do more to address disparities in energy burdens

Dear Editor: According to a new report, "Energy Burden in Milwaukee: Study Reveals Major Disparities & Links to Redlined Areas," released by a partnership of climate action groups in Wisconsin, the energy burden of households in predominantly Black and Hispanic/Latinx neighborhoods is roughly double that of households in predominantly white neighborhoods. The average energy burden is 2.1% for majority white neighborhoods, compared to 5.0% for majority Black neighborhoods and 5.3% for majority Hispanic/Latinx neighborhoods.
This study exemplifies how systemic racism, such as the legacy of racist housing policies, and job and income discrimination, contributes to more BIPOC families living in inefficient homes and having higher energy costs than white families. Many are then forced to decide between utility payments and other necessities. Wisconsin must put an end to these systematic hurdles that deprive our communities of essential services. And this is not a one set ordeal, as these systemic issues compound and intersect on one another, as along with this financial burden a health crisis rears its ugly head.
We can see neighborhoods that were historically redlined in Milwaukee are among the most impacted by the pandemic, and have disproportionately high rates of asthma and other health issues. And many of these households will also be affected by the Public Service Commission’s decision to end the utility shutoff moratoriums. I call on our community leaders to work in partnership with those impacted to address these disparities that negatively impact our communities. Wisconsin, and especially Milwaukee, has some of the worst racial disparities in our country. We can and must do better, and we can start by ensuring that our most impacted communities do not have to suffer further from undue energy burdens when power is something that should be a basic human right for every person.
Meghan Pierce
Sauk City
