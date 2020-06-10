Meghan Pierce: MGE must lead and push for Columbia Coal Plant to close

Dear Editor: MGE is moving in the right direction toward clean energy, but the utility is moving too slowly. MGE must focus on closing down plants that are creating heavy pollution in our state. The Columbia coal plant is a top pollution emitter in Wisconsin. Closing this down would be one of the best ways to reduce our greenhouse gases and other toxic pollutants. MGE is a co-owner of the Columbia plant. They continue to say they want to get out of fossil fuels, but they need to do more than just talk! They need to make an active move to push the other Columbia co-owners, Alliant Energy and Wisconsin Public Service, to retire the Columbia coal plant for the public’s health, our planet and our pocketbooks. A recent Harvard study has found that air pollution like the kind emitted from coal plants increases COVID complications and can increase COVID deaths by almost 10%. We need clean air for healthy communities. The plant is also costing us financially, and customers should not have to pay for dirty and outdated technology. In 2019 the plant lost $20 million relative to the cost of market-based energy and capacity. MGE's ownership in Columbia is ownership in Columbia's negative environmental, health and economic impacts. It is time for MGE to be the clean energy leader they promise our community that they are and to take concrete steps to go coal free by 2030 and to encourage other utilities to do the same.