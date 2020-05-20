Meghan Hasse: COVID-19 emphasizes need to bring manufacturing back to U.S.

Dear Editor: The country is opening up and many of us are leaving our houses again. But government orders or not, the economy won’t be roaring back without a COVID-19 vaccine. What’s more, there still isn’t a reliable domestic supply of medical grade face masks for doctors, ventilators for sick people, or test kits so we can know exactly where this virus has spread. That’s partly because none of these things are made in America in sufficient quantities.

If we had reliable stockpiles, it might improve economic confidence. But in their absence many people won’t be eager to risk going out to a restaurant or a mall and catching a deadly bug. This makes it very clear that shipping all our manufacturing capacity overseas 20 years ago was a mistake.

We need critical manufacturing industries in the United States, and when this fiasco of a health crisis is over our government should prioritize bringing them back. It should start by expanding Buy America rules on public spending to encourage more companies to open factories here. The state of Wisconsin should do this too by strengthening the Buy America rules already on its books.

There are millions of people out of work, many of whom could use the resulting jobs. And we should be building a more resilient economy before the next crisis hits!