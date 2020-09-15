Megan Spielbauer: Officers who shoot civilians should be investigated outside of DCI

Dear Editor: The Division of Criminal Investigation is not set up to properly investigate Rusten Sheskey or any other officer involved in an officer-citizen shooting. Officers involved in citizen shootings should not be given as many privileges as they are, i.e. being the first to give their account of a shooting therefore guiding the entire investigation. Black and brown Wisconsin residents aren’t given the benefit of the doubt when officers execute them in the street, therefore officers should be treated like actual suspects when they act violently against Wisconsin civilians. Our state needs to commit itself to racial justice, and a step toward doing so would be an independent investigation of Rusten Sheskey and Matt Kenney for their involvements in the shooting of Jacob Black and the murder of Tony Robinson, respectively. The criminal justice system has repeatedly failed Black and brown people in our state, and we need to rectify that immediately.
Megan Spielbauer
Madison
