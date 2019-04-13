Dear Editor: April 15 is the last day of the public comment period on the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal to roll back essential federal clean water protections, putting wetlands, other bodies of water and our health at risk. Communities in Wisconsin and around the world are already experiencing the impacts of climate change, and will continue to confront serious challenges in managing the effects of a changing climate on natural resources including water. Unfortunately, climate change is affecting water quality in drinking water sources, posing serious public health risks and mandating costly new approaches to treatment. At a time when we should be working to protect access to clean water in Wisconsin and across the country, the Trump administration is ignoring the threat of climate change and attacking the safeguards that keep our water safe.
The Trump administration’s "Dirty Water Rule" would roll back federal protections for streams and wetlands under the Clean Water Act, leaving water in Wisconsin vulnerable to contamination. The "Dirty Water Rule" is an obvious favor to corporate polluters and private interests looking to exploit our public lands for private profit, and would put clean drinking water for millions of Americans at risk and devastate coastal communities across the country, many of which are already grappling with the effects of climate change.
Climate change affects our water, and we can’t protect the water our communities depend on while ignoring the threats of our changing climate. Wisconsinites cannot afford the Trump administration’s "Dirty Water Rule." We need our leaders to do more, not less, to protect drinking water supplies for us and for future generations.
Megan Severson
Madison
