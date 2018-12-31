Dear Editor: A recent series of arrests in Florida triggered national outrage. The outrage stems from how nine hound "hunters" baited black bears and used packs of hounds to attack and kill numerous bears all while the activity was being recorded by the accused.
The actions of these "hunters" is disturbing, but even more disturbing is that the very same behavior that is a felony in Florida is perfectly legal in Wisconsin. You read that correctly.
In Wisconsin you are allowed to dump an unlimited amount of "bait" all over our public lands for over six months each year with no permit required. This amounts to a ridiculous amount of bait used to condition bears to human food sources and bring them to a certain area for easier killing in the fall.
In addition to this, most of the year hounds are allowed to be pitted against bears and other wildlife with almost no restrictions and even less enforcement. In fact, it is perfectly legal to use hounds to attack and fight wild animals with the only restriction being that the hounds cannot kill the wild animal. What does this say about our state? That a horrific criminal act in Florida is not only legal but encouraged in Wisconsin? It was also not surprising to learn that some of the arrested individuals have also operated in Wisconsin. It's time that Wisconsin joins other states and outlaws this legal animal fighting and unethical baiting practices.
Megan Nicholson
Madison
