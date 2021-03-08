Mayor Mary O’Connor: Letter about Monona's finances was rife with inaccuracies

Dear Editor: Jim Hoelzel’s recent letter was rife with inaccuracies about Monona’s finances.
Monona can only expand its tax base through redevelopment, often requiring tax incremental borrowing which comprises close to half our debt. Those debt payments are covered by the taxes the projects generate, not by average Monona taxpayers. Once the debt is paid, Monona receives the additional tax dollars.
Much of our remaining debt, like that of any other community is due to borrowing for things like ambulances, snowplows, road repairs and building upgrades.
As mayor, I have cut borrowing, increased our debt payments and refinanced to pay off debt more quickly. Consequently, Monona has an excellent AA+ bond rating.
In 2020, the city lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in expected revenues. I handled that in a variety of ways including a partial hiring freeze and using $50,000 of reserves. That’s what a reserve is for!
For 2021, departments submitted budgets with a 0% expenditure increase, covering fixed increases in utilities and health insurance with the same dollars as in 2020. That meant cutting already tight budgets, and was accomplished without having to lay off any of our already small staff.
$250,000 was not taken from reserves to balance the 2020 budget. Rather, we took $250,000 from reserves to make additional debt payments in 2021. Along with the 2021 budget’s 0% expenditure increase, that lowered 2021 property taxes overall by about 2%. Any increase in property taxes for 2021 is due to increased property values.
Mayor Mary O’Connor
Monona
