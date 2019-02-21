Dear Editor: My name is Mayank Dornala and I’m a freshman at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Before attending the UW, I was a student at Madison Memorial High School. So, when I say that the Metro bus system is invaluable to the young people and students of Madison, it comes from experience. In high school, I used Metro to commute to school and to my job. At the UW, I use it almost daily to commute to my classes. If Madison did not have this transit system, I don’t believe that it would be as attractive a city as it is.
When I saw the article on millennials preferring cities with good transit systems, I completely understood the reasons why. It makes life easier. If Wisconsin really wants to attract young talent and retain the young minds at campuses around the state, it should invest in improving its public transportation system. Pricey highway expansions don’t make me want to stay, but a transit system that makes it easy for me to get to work and school without a car would make me think twice about leaving Wisconsin.
Mayank Dornala
Madison
