Maya Williamson Shaffer: An innocent man has been killed. What are you going to do about it?

An innocent man has been killed. For nine minutes, George Floyd was pinned to the ground and choked by police officers for the crime of going to a convenience store and being black. He now joins the ranks of hundreds of thousands of people murdered for the color of their skin. Micheal Brown. Eric Garner. Tony Robinson. Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. And now George Floyd, sparking a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, demanding the simple right to live without fear of those meant to protect. There are no two sides. There is no Democrat or Republican, liberal or conservative, communist or fascist. This is murder, institutionalized murder.