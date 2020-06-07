Maya Williamson Shaffer: An innocent man has been killed. What are you going to do about it?

Dear Editor:
Dear fellow white people:
An innocent man has been killed. For nine minutes, George Floyd was pinned to the ground and choked by police officers for the crime of going to a convenience store and being black. He now joins the ranks of hundreds of thousands of people murdered for the color of their skin. Micheal Brown. Eric Garner. Tony Robinson. Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. And now George Floyd, sparking a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, demanding the simple right to live without fear of those meant to protect. There are no two sides. There is no Democrat or Republican, liberal or conservative, communist or fascist. This is murder, institutionalized murder.
Activism can seem daunting during such troubled and uncertain times. However, choosing inaction, choosing to opt out of a difficult and uncomfortable conversation is privilege. Choosing to be “apolitical” in the face of injustice is political. Silence is complacency. And for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony Robinson, Eric Garner and Micheal Brown, for hundreds, for thousands of people killed for the color of their skin, complacency is accessory to murder.
Speak up. Listen to black leaders. Help where you can. Donate to Reclaim the Block, Black Visions Collective, WFPC Mutual Aid Fund, The Bail Project, Northstar Health Collective, or Communities United Against Police Brutality. Sign the petitions Justice for George Floyd at change.org and #JusticeforFloyd at act.colorofchange.org. Make a call to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freedman, Minneapolis Police Union, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minnesota Governor Walz, or Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.
An innocent man has been killed. What are you going to do about it?
Maya Williamson Shaffer
Madison
