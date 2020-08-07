Maya Banks: If you care about the climate crisis, vote for Nada Elmikashfi

Dear Editor: If Madison voters care about the climate crisis, they must vote for Nada Elmikashfi for state Senate District 26. Nada has the consolidated the support of climate justice advocates and youth climate activists across Madison, and it is clear why. She is proposing a bold Green New Deal for Wisconsin — the most progressive climate platform ever considered in our state. Nada is the only candidate in this race with the support of the climate movement behind her and the courage to speak truth to the powers that have stalled climate action for decades. Her timeline for transitioning away from a carbon-based economy is the only one that can save us from climate disasters that are already beginning to impact Wisconsinites, and will continue to disproportionately harm Black, Brown, and working class communities. She is unbought and has no connections to fossil fuel corporations or wealthy donors who can influence her policy-making for their own agendas. What is more, Nada’s Green New Deal platform recognizes that we cannot have climate justice without racial and economic justice. She is proposing climate solutions that can not only stop the climate crisis, but also push back on extreme income inequality, loss of union power, and white supremacy in Wisconsin. We cannot stop the climate crisis without brave leaders who will stand up to wealth and establishment politicians. There’s a reason that many establishment leaders are endorsing Nada’s opponent: It’s because they know that Nada will hold them accountable and demand action on climate in a way that has never before been seen in our state Capitol.
Maya Banks
Madison
