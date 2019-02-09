Dear Editor: It has been a year since the Parkland, Florida, shooting. This past year has been very eventful. In the 2018 midterm election, 40 Republican House seats were lost, mostly to Democrats. After Parkland, 50 gun control laws were passed in America.
People aren’t trying as hard to pass more gun control laws as they were when there were more shootings. But we must keep going.
We must never forget Parkland. Never forget Sandy Hook. Never forget Columbine. We don’t want to remember these things, because they were painful, terrifying moments. But if we forget them, then we won’t be motivated to change our laws. So even though it isn’t pleasant to remember, we must remember. To stop these shootings from happening, we must think of the pain inflicted on us by these terrible moments.
More than 4 million children experienced lockdowns during the 2017-18 school year. This year, school shootings are still a rare event. What is not a rare event in American schools are lockdowns. Whether they are real or not, whether the shooting scene is two miles away or 20 miles away, lockdowns leave children (including myself!) traumatized.
Parents always tell their kids that other than their own home, their school is one of the safest places on Earth. Or at least, that’s what my mom told me as she dropped me off for my first day of kindergarten. I am now 12 and in 6th grade. I now go to school with a lump in my stomach every day because I don’t feel safe at my school. Take some time to imagine how many other kids walk into school feeling this way every day.
Maxine Volkman
Cherokee Middle
Madison
