Maxine Volkman: This is the reality of lockdown drills in schools

Dear Editor: Lockdown drills are not uncommon in my MMSD school. This is unfortunate, but true. Most of the adults in power don’t know what it’s really like to have to sit in the corner and be quiet because your teacher tells you that your life might depend on it. Here is an accurate simulation of what exactly happens in the event of a lockdown drill.
Loudspeaker: Good morning everyone, we are now going to begin our lockdown drill. We are now going to begin our lockdown drill. Please follow your teacher’s directions.
Teacher: OK guys, you know the drill. Remember, if you can see the window in the door, someone in the hallway can see you.
Teacher pushes desk aside so kids can hide under it, walks over to the window and pulls down the shade.
Kids walk over to the corner of the room and sit down under desks. Everyone is silent. Someone from the hallway wiggles the doorknob, making everybody jump. But this is not a shooter. It is just the principal checking to see if the door is locked.
The next 15 minutes feel like hours.
Loudspeaker: OK everyone, the lockdown drill is now over. Thank you for participating.
This is what lockdown drills look like. My school usually has lockdown drills three or four times a year. Notice how the loudspeaker thanked the students and staff for participating. Like we had a choice. We don’t have a choice. These drills are mandatory. The students normally don’t know that the drill will be occurring until the morning of the drill. This is what I come to school for. Not to learn, but to hide under desks.
I’m speaking on behalf of my fellow students: change needs to happen, and it needs to happen now.
Maxine Volkman
Madison
