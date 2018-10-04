Dear Editor: We have now taken part in a schoolwide code red. There was a shooting in Middleton on the morning of Sept. 19. Our school had our entire school go into full code-red mode. It was, to this day, the scariest moment of our lives.
We are sixth-graders at Cherokee Heights Middle School. Cherokee was like this for a full seven minutes. We heard the announcement to go into full code-red mode, and it was like a person just telling our hearts to pound like crazy. We had to hide in the corner of the classroom.
The principal and vice principal were at a meeting out of the building. The people next in charge panicked when they got a call from the police. They didn’t let the students and staff know that the shooting was in Middleton, more than five miles away. We thought our lives were endangered.
Then, seven minutes later, the announcement came on that we were safe. It didn’t register in anyone’s brain because we were all in shock. No one could concentrate the rest of the day.
This all leads back to gun safety in this country. There is not a presidential election for another two years, but there is a governor election this November. We need to vote as many Democrats into office as possible.
There were people in the hallway outside of our classroom. They were only kids talking, but we thought that they were shooters.
It is very likely that we will be in another code red before we graduate high school. We can prevent this from happening. And if this has not stopped within the next 30 years, we promise you that you will see us both in office.
Maxine Volkman and Fiona Rataj
sixth-graders, Cherokee Heights Middle School
Madison
