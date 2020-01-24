Max Puchalsky: Vote for Sanders to avoid a boycott of the Democratic Party

Dear Editor: If Bernie Sanders is not the Democratic nominee, the party will face a widespread boycott and lose the 2020 general election. Between the DNC’s interference in the 2016 primary, the onslaught of negative media coverage and the divisive accusations of sexism and anti-Semitism in the 2020 primary, Sanders’ supporters are increasingly saying they are fed up and vast swaths of them will stay home on Election Day if he does not become the nominee. Likewise, his highly motivated base of volunteers and small donors — the largest of all the 2020 candidates — will give no quarter to any of the other Democrats should Sanders not prevail in the primary. Even more worrying is the prospect of an entire generation of young people giving up on the democratic process, as many of them view the election of President Sanders as their last-ditch attempt to work within the current system.
There are valid criticisms to be made of Sen. Sanders, but regardless of whether you or I find his policy agenda too ambitious, his Brooklyn mannerisms too abrasive, or simply do not want another old, white man in the White House, in 2020, we must vote for Bernie Sanders in the primary election. Why? Because if Bernie doesn’t win, millions of people will boycott the national electoral process and abandon the Democratic Party, thus handing Donald Trump another four years and ensuring our inexorable slide towards environmental and political breakdown.
Max Puchalsky
Madison
