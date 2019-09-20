Dear Editor: When Scott Walker “stopped the train” between Madison and Milwaukee via the I-90 corridor, he inadvertently did the future of high-speed rail in Wisconsin a favor. What Madison needs is a rail connection between Chicago and the Twin Cities via the I-94 corridor! This is indeed the route of “The 400 Streamliners,” which served Madison back in the day, and ran the “400 miles in 400 minutes,” as was advertised. Why should one have to travel by rail to Chicago via Milwaukee rather than travel there and return direct “as the crow flies?” Thus I disagree that “axing the rail expansion” between Madison and Milwaukee was “one of the all-time examples of bone-headed governing” (Plain Talk, Aug. 21). It was unneeded rail expansion in the wrong place!
Max Monson
Mount Horeb
