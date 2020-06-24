Max Glennie: Now is not the time to cut international aid

Dear Editor: Imagine you’re coaching a youth sports team. On this team you have people from all upbringings and walks of life. Different race, gender, sexuality, financial well-being — different everything. Now, sometimes, when you’re coaching it rains outside. Everyone needs a team waterproof jacket if this happens, and as the leader you’re the person in charge of distributing them. You know in the winter months it’s going to rain more. For some of your team members, this doesn’t matter because they have a warm, dry home to go back to and can live with minor bad weather. However, there are others you know that aren’t so lucky and need your help when bad weather’s imminent.
Now imagine that you’ve experienced the worst weather you’ve ever seen. The worst in 100 years. So bad that even you, the leader of this group, are worried about what could happen. What would you do? Buy more jackets? Invest in umbrellas? Perhaps even expand and buy better equipment to keep the most vulnerable warm and dry.
Or would you reduce your budget? Would you abandon your old ways of helping and leave those left in the cold to fend for themselves? Would you stop trying as hard to help those who need it most? Of course you wouldn’t.
So riddle me this, why does President Trump insist upon cutting the International Affairs Budget by 21% in a time where the developing world needs more help than ever fighting COVID-19? Since when has stepping away from helping been the American thing to do? I implore everyone to consider this and show support for the International Affairs Budget, something in which I commend Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Mark Pocan for doing. In times of crisis, leaders lead. It’s time to do just that America.
Max Glennie
Madison
