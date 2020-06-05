Max Glennie: Baldwin could be the right pick for Biden's VP

Dear Editor: As we grow ever closer to the November general election, pressure continues to rise on Democratic nominee Joe Biden to choose a running mate. With many political commentators stating this is to be the biggest decision of his political career, and one which could ultimately decide his fate in the election, the general public remains glued to the news in anticipation of his choice.

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, has been open about being “in regular contact” with the Biden campaign and many sources have cited her as a logical pick for the VP nomination. With years of Senate and House experience fighting for minorities and the most disadvantaged, Baldwin represents a beacon of strength and hope for the country and world’s poorest. Having shown support for LGBTI rights in foreign policy, introduced the Stronger Way Act for constituents in Milwaukee to reduce poverty and continually given priority to minorities and their rights, there’s little denying Baldwin has the ability to bring in votes across the country and amass world popularity. Her continued work in Wisconsin during the COVID-19 pandemic has been commendable and it’s clear to see her dedication to her constituents and the U.S. as a whole.