Mauricio Escobeda: We need a president who fights to keep communities safe

Dear Editor: I pay close attention to the political process, and I waited for months for Joe Biden to call out the violence ravaging cities like Madison. A state senator (of his own party!) was assaulted, our statues symbolizing progressive causes were toppled, and dozens of businesses on State Street were looted — the livelihoods of those business owners destroyed. Where was the outrage on the part of Democrats and Joe Biden?
Biden said nothing when rioters and looters sought to sow chaos in our great city, when the polls said that he was enjoying a significant lead over Trump. Now, the polls are tightening, and Joe Biden has something to say about the violence in Kenosha — and even visited the city two weeks after he said that the coronavirus prevented him from visiting Milwaukee for the Democratic National Convention. If it takes a bad poll for Joe Biden to stand up for public safety, if he is elected and our nation once again sees an outbreak in looting and chaos, how long will rioters be allowed to pillage our cities until Biden has something to say?
President Trump has condemned the violence every step of the way. He is even directing over $40 million to help Wisconsin heal from the riots. Joe Biden has only come out against violence when the polls say so. I want a president who always fights to keep our communities safe, not just when it’s politically convenient. I encourage my fellow Wisconsin voters to look at the facts and cast their votes accordingly.
Mauricio Escobeda
Sun Prairie
