Dear Editor: What was once a nice compromise between an urban and garden-like setting by former businesses on the corner of Gammon and Mineral Point roads has now become the epitome of the iconic Joni Mitchell song "Big Yellow Taxi": “Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone? They paved paradise and put up a parking lot!”
The lovely trees, pond and fountain have been replaced with the five-story Navitus building, tons of blacktop and pizza squeezed in! With a community brimming with ecological support and abundant landscaping expertise available, is this the best we can do, Madison, really? Be careful, people, here’s what comes next: “They took all the trees and put them in a tree museum, and they charged all the people a dollar and a half just to see ‘em!”
Maureen Oostdik
Madison
