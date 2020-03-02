Maureen McCoy: May the forest be with you!

Dear Editor: The Wisconsin DNR is currently drafting a 2020 Forest Action Plan which is a 10-year strategic plan for Wisconsin’s forestry community. The purpose of the Forest Action Plan is to provide long-term strategies to help preserve our state forests, both public and private. Each state must submit a Forest Action Plan every 10 years to qualify for federal funding under the Farm Bill. Wisconsin’s next plan is due June 2020.
As part of the 2020 Forest Action Plan, I strongly encourage protection of all our forests which significantly help in offsetting greenhouse gas emissions. The ecological benefit of old growth forests includes supporting native wildlife, birds and insects. We need to plant a diversity of native trees, especially in our urban forests. I also support increases in silent sports (like hiking, biking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing) in our forests.
The Forest Action Plan is vital to the health, well-being and usage of our forests.
Public comments are welcome and should be sent to Amanda Koch, Division of Forestry planner, AmandaA.Koch@wisconsin.gov by March 15, 2020.
We have many beautiful forests in our state. Let’s help the DNR keep it that way!
Maureen McCoy
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.