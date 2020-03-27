Maureen Kind: COVID-19 decisions lie with the states

Dear Editor: When I watch President’s Trump’s press conferences and hear him talking about opening up the country again by Easter or shutting the economy down, it seems he does not grasp the fact that he does not possess the power to do that. I think our Constitution gives this police power” to close businesses and schools to the states. Thus it was Gov. Evers who closed the state’s schools and then later the restaurants and non-essential businesses. The wisdom of the writers of the Constitution in so doing is affirmed when Dr. Fauci, the expert on infectious diseases, notes that closures or relaxing of social distancing rules should vary by region. Our Constitution does just that by giving this police power to the states. So we don’t have to worry about whether President Trump is more concerned abut the economy than about flattening the curve of COVID-19. Our governors will make those decisions.
Maureen Kind
Madison
