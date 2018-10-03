Dear Editor: Sen. Ron Johson’s recent assertion that Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations of sexual assault are "false memories" goes against everything that psychological science has to say about memory. As a clinical psychologist who has given legal testimony about this topic, I can attest that Blasey Ford’s story is credible — missing details and all.
False memories can be generated when a trusted person tells them about having an experience that they can’t actually recall. "Embellished memories" happen when we try to make sense of an event and can’t. If there is a logical break in our recollection, our brain fills in the gap with false information. When something traumatizing happens, everything that is related to one’s personal well-being is amplified and everything else is minimized. That results in more gaps and missing details than usual.
Until clinicians really grasped how imperfect our memories are, patients used to retell their trauma history until it was "remembered" in exquisite detail. This sometimes caused embellished memories or even false memories. None of that was part of Dr. Blasey Ford’s story. She disclosed the assault as an adult but had never forgotten that it happened. She didn’t spend hours and hours ruminating on what happened. She wanted it to stay in her past. When she told her story, it was out of moral obligation to assure that an unrepentant sexual predator did not sit on our highest court. There is no conspiracy. There is no false memory.
Sen. Johnson should retract his statement and apologize. Granted, he didn’t know better. He didn’t consult anyone who actually understands how false memories are generated. But when a good-hearted person does a bad thing, that is what they do. Own up to what they did and apologize.
Maureen D. Rickman, psychologist
Madison
