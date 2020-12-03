Matthew Strickland: Congress must deliver support to struggling families

Dear Editor: Our families are hurting! COVID-19 cases are surging again, unemployment remains high, especially among women of color, and many schools and child care centers remain closed.
Yet on Dec. 26, an estimated 12 million workers will be suddenly cut off from unemployment benefits, including 7.3 million who will lose Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) — the program that supports caregivers whose kids’ schools or child care programs are closed or remote.
To protect public health and keep the economy afloat, Congress must deliver the support our families need.
We are counting on Sens. Baldwin and Johnson to stand up for our families and immediately pass a robust, comprehensive COVID-19 relief bill which extends federal unemployment programs, restores the $600 per week boost in unemployment benefits, expands paid family leave and earned sick days, provides robust funding for child care and K-12 education, expands eviction protections, includes immigrant families who are on the front lines fighting COVID, and ensures every family can access the testing, care and vaccinations we need to fight COVID-19.
Matthew Strickland
Madison
